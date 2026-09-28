Henry’s Substack

Henry’s Substack

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Clark Baker
Sep 28

Henry, you’re right that it doesn’t want anything. A machine that cannot want is not thinking.

I use one. It is a fast clerk. The trouble is not that the clerk becomes a mind. The trouble is that people treat the memo as a finding, and that other people use the clerk to do harm they could not do alone. You said that. The line about it killing us all is how the builders get the government to pay for the building.

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