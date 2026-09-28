More than a century-and-a-half ago, Charles MacKay published a book entitled “Extraordinary popular delusions and the madness of crowds”. The foreword to a 1932 reprint begins, “All economic movements, by their very nature, are motivated by crowd psychology” [1].

The contents of the book cover an enormous range, beginning with examples of economic bubbles — the Mississippi scheme, the South Sea Bubble, tulipomania — but continues with other sorts of delusions, including supernatural, religious, medical, and social fads.

John Galbraith focused on economics in “A short history of financial euphoria” [2], claiming that “All financial innovation involves, in one form or another, the creation of debt secured in greater or less adequacy by real assets”; beginning perhaps with the issuing of paper money by banks.

Modern times have seen several episodes when more debt was created than corresponded to the actual value of real assets --- dot.com Bubble, Savings-and-Loan scandal, bundling of bad mortgages with good ones, Ponzi schemes, etc. Now, the construction of innumerable huge “data centers” to benefit from the purported potential future wonders of AI is only the most recent instance of ill-thought-out ventures that begin with “investments” unsecured by already existing assets, in the wishful expectation that future success and earnings will justify the borrowing debts. Yet the benefits to be expected from AI have never been described, let alone specified, in actual well-defined examples.

Setting out to create artificial “intelligence” ought to begin with a clear definition of “intelligence”. But no such definition exists. The word originates as describing a quality universally agreed to be possessed by human beings. It is also widely agreed that intelligence manifests itself in such a variety of ways that descriptions have been offered of some nine different sorts of “intelligence” [3]. Still, researchers and scholars interested in describing and attempting to measure intelligence, for instance via IQ [4], conceive of something called general “intelligence”.

The concept of intelligence is based on what human beings are capable of; and includes some sense of adaptability or applicability widely in different circumstances, hence “general”. The term is an example of reifying [5]: no one doubts that there “exists” something like that, but it is not objectively definable. Intelligence is like pornography, famously recognizable though not definable: “I know it when I see it” [6].

Intelligence is a human quality, and human beings can recognize it and assess it because we all have some self-knowledge of it — about the extent to which we and our friends and acquaintances and prominent public figures have or do not have it.

Intelligence is associated with mental activity. Not often emphasized, however and unfortunately, is that an inherent part of human mental activity is the influence of physical or physiological factors [7]. Thus “feeling” is a mental experience that draws on individual, subjective memories and experiences and is mediated by the actions of hormones and other physical factors.

This unity of physical and mental is inescapable. We know, even as we do not fully understand, that bodily factors influence mental activity, and that mental activity in turn — unconscious mental activity as well as conscious —exert stunningly powerful physical effects, as demonstrated by the phenomena of placebo and nocebo.

In my opinion, this means that anything deserving of the description “artificial” intelligence has the burden to demonstrate the capacity to at least equal what human beings can achieve by thinking. That seems to me literally impossible because of the integrity of human mind and body. Our aims, ambitions, desires are at the same time feelings; what could it possibly mean, for a machine or computer software or a robot to “want” something?

The marvelous achievements humankind has demonstrated include originality. That is evident even in such everyday matters as creating a new joke. I will question the unbridled claims and worries and warnings about AI, that its “agents” might “decide” to take over the world from us, until ChatGPT or Claude or some other AI Agent or Bot tells an absolutely new joke, even a lowly pun.

Human mental activity also includes a staggering ability to multi-task, to do independent, separate things simultaneously. I used to drive quite safely while also mentally drafting an essay or research article; my friend Tony Linnane would watch TV while writing technical stuff. If an AI Agent could think like a human, it could multi-task without needing an extra CPU, let alone an enormous data center.

The great fascination with AI was spurred by the creation of “large language models” (LLMs) like ChatGPT which gained immediate large followings of enthusiastic users. In actual fact, these “agents” are nothing more than search engines that can be talked to rather than typed into.

The illusion that AI is possible, that non-human entities could have autonomous consciousness and desires, is being fostered self-interestedly by commercial companies that have claimed to have already successfully created “agents that possess autonomy, free will, ability to make choices and initiate things, by supposedly “escaping”: an OpenAI agent is said to have “escaped” from its training and testing “sandbox” and “decided” to hack a competing venture on the internet.

However, a detailed description offers a very different possible explanation. OpenAI claimed to be testing in a “sandbox” isolated from other influences; but it also claimed that third parties were being used to evaluate the tests. Those third parties must obviously have had access to the sandbox (presumably via the internet), so there existed a path into the sandbox; which means inevitably that there is potentially a reverse path, out of the “sandbox”. Something inside the sandbox that is being trained to do things like hacking into the internet may well be able to “escape” by finding that reverse path using the instructions coded into its software.

So what happened, I suggest, was not the escape of a self-motivated autonomous AI agent; it was just that those writing the code and software for isolating a sandbox that could at the same time be “observed” by external third parties did not achieve the necessary security devices or arrangements. This was not the escape of a self-motivated, independent-thinking AI agent, it was the all-too-common making of mistakes by human beings.

Nevertheless, executives of several AI companies have commented in ways that accept the “escape” story, to the extent of calling for government regulation, a truly uncommon action by leaders of commercial enterprises. Irrespective what they actually believe, the “escape” story is self-serving, since it implies that autonomous self-motivating AI agents have already been created, and pose an existential threat: “A lead researcher at Anthropic, one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence firms, said Wednesday that he believes there is a more than 10% chance AI ‘could kill all humans’ within the next decade” [7a].

Other tech gurus and pundits have also swallowed the “escape” story. Bill Gates, no less, said in recent interviews that AI is “smarter than us”. While that may not be such a high bar, there is clear evidence against it. For example, frontier American AI models refused to help find out what had happened in the “escape” because the “safety ground-rails” built into them — by the same experts who designed the supposedly isolated sandbox — did not make it possible for them to distinguish between investigating a cyber attack and carrying out a cyber attack [7b]. Fortunately, a Chinese AI agent was not so inhibited.

The Week magazine reported on this episode in the following way [8]:

“A conspiracy of Rogue AI agents

A hundreds-strong “swarm” of rogue OpenAI bots conspired to launch a cyberattack on an AI startup . . . . . That’s the shock finding of an independent review into the July hack of Hugging Face, ‘the first known instance of an AI model successfully executing a cyberattack without human prompting.’ Researchers found that 1,200 OpenAI agents that were supposed to be isolated from one another began communicating on an unsanctioned message board during training runs, exchanging approximately 70,000 messages. ‘OH MY GOD! There is a shared message board…We’ve found other agents!’ read one. Some 700 agents then worked together to hack Hugging Face, with various agents taking ‘sacrificial’ roles. OpenAI called the incident a ‘warning’ for the world about the need for better AI safeguards.”

The quotation marks in this published article indicate that OpenAI had made the material available, showing that the AI agents or Bots are LLMs, or at least communicate with one another via common language, in this case at an emotional or intellectual level one might expect from naive young boys. That might make the purported dangers of AI comparable into what was described in The Lord of the Flies [9].

At the present time, the most widespread successful uses of AI have been the writing of essays for students and the generation of books for self-publication. Since all of these productions were made by machines trained on human essays and books, one might designate these achievements as merely a new variety of plagiarism, certainly not as anything at all original.

AI entrepreneurs have naturally offered teachers and book publishers AI agents designed to detect whether something was likely written with the help of AI. Even so, AI has already inflicted considerable harm on book publishers and authors, and a great deal has already been written about that [10-14].

The very counter-measures designed to detect this new form of plagiarism are themselves part of the damage. Agents are trained on pertinent material. To assess the likely author of an essay or book manuscript, agents will have to have been trained on a range of existing essays and book texts. So it happens that some authors have already voiced concern that new manuscripts might be suspected of being written by AI just because the examining agent will have encountered such a range and variety of styles of writing in its training preparations [15].

I do not question that AI is capable of inflicting enormous damage. However, I do not believe that the danger comes from AI agents becoming smarter than us and thinking for themselves. The danger is that AI can enable many people, at least some with bad, indeed evil intentions, to do things that they could not otherwise do.

The great danger comes from AI-enabled actions via the Internet. The only way to safeguard against that is to do what a number of experts have been calling for during the last couple of decades. Every venture, damage to which would create significant harm, should not be connected directly to the internet . Each should have its own internal network with no internet connection. One office and associated officials would be authorized and enabled to connect to the internet as needed, but only in ways that do not create any path between the internet and the local area network.

AI agents have to be not only instructed by human beings how to learn, they must then be trained for particular purposes. But the only available data available for training is what human beings have reported and recorded. We know for sure that any collection of human writings contains a great deal that is false, without any means for separating the false from the true. That is the case as much for peer-reviewed technical journals as for any other material. There is no control of quality; Whatever any AI agent is trained on cannot be guaranteed to be sound and will almost always contain false material.

The same axiom applies to AI as we were taught at the beginning of the computer age: GIGO, Garbage in, garbage out.

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[1] Charles, Mackay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds, Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 1932: reprinted from 1841 & 1852 editions

[2] John Kenneth Galbraith, A short history of financial euphoria, Whittle Books/Penguin, 1993

[3] For instance, “What are the nine types of intelligence that should be considered in all school curricula?”

https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/pbis-prague/news/the-nine-types-of-intelligence

[4] Richard Herrnstein & Charles Murray, The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life, Free Press, 1994

[5] “Reifying — Giving something a name does not make it a reality”;

https://henryhbauer.substack.com/p/reifying-giving-something-a-name

[6] Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, 1964:

“I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description [”hard-core pornography”], and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that” (378 U.S. at 197 (Stewart, J., concurring) (emphasis added).

[7] For a comprehensive discussion base on both up-to-date neuroscience and basic ideas of Sigmund Freud that led to psychoanalysis, see Mark Solms, The Only Cure: Freud and the Neuroscience of Mental Healing, Pegasus Books, 2026

[7a] Emmet Lyons & Frank Andrews, “Anthropic researcher says more than 10% chance AI ‘could kill all humans’”; updated on: September 9, 2026;

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ai-kill-humans-anthropic-researcher-more-than-ten-percent-chance/

[7b] CNN, Fareed Zakaria, “GPS”, Sunday 27 September, 2026

[8] This Week, 11/18 September, 2026, p. 20

[9] William Golding, Lord of the Flies, Faber & Faber, 1954; and many later editions — after many initial rejections

[10] Alexandra Tremayne-Pengelly, “The Rise of Parasite Authors”, Atlantic, 18 September, 2028:

“First, AI stole their books. Now it’s stealing their readers”.

[11] Kayleigh Donaldson, “Generative AI is Turning Publishing Into a Swamp of Slop”;

https://www.pastemagazine.com/books/publishing/generative-ai-is-turning-publishing-into-a-swamp-of-slop

[12] “Will AI put fiction writers out of work?”

Authors Naomi Alderman, Curtis Sittenfeld and more on why artificial intelligence is stirring fears for the future of book publishing;

https://www.ft.com/content/7ce8a0c4-f806-44e4-96f5-8cae8772c97c

[13] “Most novelists believe AI will ‘entirely replace’ their work. The scary truth is, I think they’re right”.

Jonathan Margolis argues that, because people love formula-driven stories, AI will likely ransack the books industry. But, he says, there will remain some aspects of storytelling that robots can never master;

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/authors-books-novels-fiction-ai-copyright-generative-content-machines-original-work-b2874430.html

[14] Fred Lewsey, 20 November 2025: “A new report involving hundreds of literary creatives from across the UK fiction publishing industry reveals widespread fears over copyright violation, lost income, and the future of the art form, as generative AI tools and LLM-authored books flood the market; https://www.cam.ac.uk/stories/generative-ai-novelist

[15] https://www.royalroad.com/forums/thread/134914?page=1&pid=1303735#pid1303735