The global fascination with AI — “artificial intelligence” — was set off by OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT in 2021 (earlier “chatbots” had been welcomed less globally and adopted in more specialized applications [1]).

AI implies an “intelligence” different from and independent of human intelligence and human agency. Its expected autonomy and independence raised the concern, much continuingly discussed, that AI might somehow take over the world and even lead to the end of the human species:

A lead researcher at Anthropic, one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence firms, said Wednesday that he believes there is a more than 10% chance AI ‘could kill all humans’ within the next decade [2]

AI is enacted by “AI agents”:

At the core of AI agents are Large Language Models (LLMs). . . . agentic technology uses tool calling on the backend to obtain up-to-date information, optimize workflows and create subtasks autonomously to achieve complex goals.

In this process, the autonomous agent learns to adapt to user expectations over time. The agent’s ability to store past interactions in memory and plan future actions encourages a personalized experience and comprehensive responses. [3]

Much public discourse had been set off by OpenAI’S admission that one of its agents-in-training had escaped, had autonomously decided to hack the website of a competitor, and had successfully done so. I have pointed out that “This was not the escape of a self-motivated, independent-thinking AI agent, it was the all-too-common making of mistakes by human beings” [4]

Contemporary AI agents are fundamentally, inherently, inevitably unsafe because “they use the advanced natural language processing techniques of large language models (LLMs)” [3]. In other words, AI agents evidently use language to communicate with one another as well as with external entities. They were quoted as saying, for instance, “OH MY GOD! There is a shared message board…We’ve found other agents!”. That AI agents communicate via language means in effect that they “THINK” in language, human language.

Language is certainly a very convenient way for humans to communicate with machines, and CHATGPT, Claude, and other agents have rapidly amassed hordes of enthusiastic users. It ought to be pointed out, however, that language is not as precise or unambiguous as mathematics or digital computation.

Language is marvelous and wonderful in endless ways, opening vistas and opportunities through poetry as well as prose. On the other hand, its very freedom makes possible all sorts of mistakes and misunderstandings. One can, for example, have an original idea and give it a name for convenient future reference; but an inevitably associated danger is reification [5]: imagining that having a name signifies the real objective existence of a corresponding something in the external world.

Language offers innumerable instances of varying degrees of ambiguity, which may serve excellently in word games or joking or poetry, but may also be deliberately put to harmful uses, to mislead without actually telling literal untruths, for example [6].

In the case of AI and the supposedly autonomous “escape”, it turned out that some ambiguity of language use interfered with finding out what had actually happened: “Frontier American AI models . . . because [of] the ‘safety ground-rails’ built into them . . . did not make it possible . . . to distinguish between investigating a cyberattack and carrying out a cyber attack” [7].

The Gadarene [8] rush to develop “AI” exemplifies the illusion that formally specified protocols are able to ensure that computer programs can be safely instructed to make autonomous decisions that will not be in any way harmful or deleterious or undesirable to humankind but rather could be perfectly safe and even beneficial. Using what language offers, I might call that a wild-goose-chase to catch a red herring: “intelligence” is not a thing, and certainly not something that a non-human entity could display.

As previously pointed out [4], it is an instance of reifying: treating an attribute of human minds as a real thing that could exist separate from a human mind. It bears adding that “mind” is itself the victim of much reification, as though it could exist separate from a human body and its physiology. One culprit in that reification is the philosophers’ ages-long discussions of “the mind-body problem”: How do the intangible mind and the tangible body interact with one another? In reality, there are not two things interacting, there is a human being with a very tangible body that possesses some not-understood self- knowledge to which we have given the name of “consciousness”, yet another term that has suffered much reification.

The headlong rush to build data centers and computing capability seems to be based on the belief that all sorts of useful, profit-making applications will come to whoever gets there first with the most. In the meantime, the evidence is that these technocratic ventures are not even able to write flawless computer code to properly isolate training sandboxes.

As a sometime admirer of Google’s search engines, I add that my lack of confidence in reliable writing of computer code was recently amplified when an automatic update of Google’s browser, Chrome, eliminated my saved bookmarks and made the bookmarks manager unusable; with the added frustration that none of the suggestions in Google help and elsewhere on the internet have repaired this blunder, which is enormously inconvenient for those many of us who suffered it.

That level of technical incompetence underscores the view that the technocracy pursuing AI does not really know what it is doing. I am reminded of the very much needed conversation initiated by C. P. Snow [9] when he compared and contrasted the cultures of science (nowadays it would be STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and of literature (in effect humanistic culture — or just human culture). Now, the headlong rush toward “artificial intelligence” (AI) raises Snow’s concerns once again, in greatly amplified form.

While I do admit that no generalization may be universally applicable, particularly about human beings., I nevertheless think it would be useful to behave, to act publicly as well as privately, as though the following generalization were true enough for all practical purposes:

Those who have achieved enormous success in technical matters (inventions and applications having to do with computers, internet and other communications, technological logical matters galore,

are grossly and dangerously ignorant about the things happen to be most important to humanity

—what the essence of being human is, what human nature is and how it expresses itself —

how best to organize human societies.

Examples of such deplorable ignorance are not hard to come by. One of the earliest and very prominent instances was the creation of Wikipedia by a tech guru who misconceived the concept of an encyclopedia — supposedly a reliable source of information — that could be “crowd-created” by all and sundry volunteers, usually anonymous, under a set of formal rules, including elaborate protocols for dealing with complaints and arguments.

The result --- of course --- matches typical experiences on open internet blogs and message boards and forums: the most prolific and loudest voices come from extremists who are concerned only to proselytize their beliefs, largely impervious to facts of reality or attempts at consideration of evidence or at moderation, let alone contradiction.

Anyone with rudimentary understanding of human nature and humanity’s history would not commit so egregious a blunder.

A prominent up-to-date example of a vaunted technocrat criminally ignorant of human ways is Elon Musk’s performance with the Department of Government Efficiency [10].

The combined wisdom of leading technocrats does not appear to be any better than Musk’s individual accomplishment, judging by the outcome of the White-House gathering whose purpose had been to consider ways of avoiding the various disasters predicted by AI technocrats themselves: nothing useful was accomplished. Speaking with Bill Maher (Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO, 2 October 2026), the writer Anand Giridharadas (Author of Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World) explained why this distinguished gathering had been helpless when confronted with a human-society problem: “They are the least human people we have”.

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[1] The History Of Chatbots – From ELIZA to ChatGPT;

https://onlim.com/en/the-history-of-chatbots/

[2] Emmet Lyons & Frank Andrews, “Anthropic researcher says more than 10% chance AI ‘could kill all humans’”; updated on: September 9, 2026;

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ai-kill-humans-anthropic-researcher-more-than-ten-percent-chance/

[3] “What are AI agents?”;

https://www.ibm.com/think/topics/ai-agents

[4] “Artificial intelligence” (AI) is an oxymoron; a Bubble (scam) on the way to bursting;

https://henryhbauer.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-ai-is-an

[5] Reifying — Giving something a name does not make it a reality;

https://henryhbauer.substack.com/p/reifying-giving-something-a-name

[6] “Paul Halmos has put it very nicely: ‘There is a difference between misleading statements and false ones; striving for “the clear reception of the message” you are sometimes allowed to lie a little, but you must never mislead’”; cited in To Rise above Principle: The Memoirs of an Unreconstructed Dean, by Josef Martin (pen-name of Henry H. Bauer), University of Illinois Press, 1988; see Paul R. Halmos, I Want to Be a Mathematician, Springer-Verlag, 1985, pp. 113-14

[7] Fareed Zakaria, “GPS”, CNN, Sunday 27 September, 2026

[8] Gadarene means involving or engaged in a headlong or potentially disastrous rush to do something; https://www.oxfordreference.com/display/10.1093/oi/authority.20110803095840950;

from Jesus’ exorcism of the Gadarene demoniac mentioned in the Gospels of Luke, Mark, and Matthew

[9] Charles Percy Snow, “The Two Cultures” (The Rede Lecture), Cambridge University, 1959);

The Two Cultures and the Scientific Revolution, Cambridge University Press, 1959;

The Two Cultures and a Second Look, 1963

[10] Michael Lewis, Blockers: Rebels in the Deep State, W. W. Norton, 2026