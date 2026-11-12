The Martin Center for Academic Renewal recently published “Antisemitism on Campus” [1], a collection of essays that are substantive, informative, but also troubling in what they say about college education in the United States, about the teachings of Islam, and about general ignorance of the history of Israel and Palestine.

All the essays in the collection are well worth reading. Many readers who have not previously read anything by Ayaan Hirsi Ali are likely to learn the most from her contribution [2], which points out that explicit antisemitism, indeed explicit hatred of Jews, is enshrined in the accepted official teachings of Islam. She has discussed this at greater length in one of her books [3].

As to ignorance, in particular about Israel and Palestine:

Everyone ought to know that a Commission of the United Nations General Assembly had recommended a two-state solution [4]. Jewish leaders immediately established the State of Israel, recognized at once by the United States while the Security Council was still arguing. But a coalition of Arab states promptly attacked the newly founded Israel, and the flight and plight of large numbers of Palestinians was an immediate direct result of the Arab assault.

The sad history of subsequent events is of continuing implacable opposition to the existence of Israel on the part of, first of all, Iran, whose instigation led to the infamous surprise attack by Hamas on October 7th, 2023.

A variety of commentators has pointed out that the widespread campus unrest following the Hamas attack can be traced in part to the progressive, politically correct or woke belief that it is always the oppressed who should be supported and the oppressors opposed and castigated; together with the misguided view of Israel as representing white dominance and oppression.

To the contrary:

Politically correct progressives also favor initiatives like that of “land acknowledgment”, whereby various institutions and individuals in the United States explicitly state their recognition that they occupy land whose historic owners were various indigenous American-Indian tribes.

If the principle of land acknowledgment were to be applied to Palestine, the indisputable facts would be that since at least the 10th century BCE, the eastern shore of the Mediterranean, including some hinterland south and east, was comprised of Hebrew/Jewish kingdoms and states (kingdoms of Israel and Judah). There are no contemporary identifiable descendants of the then-indigenous people in those regions other than Jews. There were no Christians for several centuries after the Jewish kingdoms, and Islam did not even exist for further centuries.

Arabs and Muslims were subsequently among the conquerors, oppressors, and colonizers in several waves, until World War I brought an end to the Ottoman Empire. Boundaries were then drawn by the victors. Britain controlled Palestine and much that is now Jordan and Arabia, and France established and controlled Lebanon and Syria.

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[1] “Antisemitism on Campus”;

https://fromtheacademy.com/issue/antisemitism-on-campus/?sm_guid=MTA2Njc5NHw4ODE3NTcwNnwtMXxoaGJhdWVyQHZ0LmVkdXw5MTYwMTg2fHwwfDB8MzM5OTU0NDI1fDEyODZ8MHwwfHwyMDA2OTc3fDA1

[2] Ayaan Hirsi Ali, “The real threat of campus antisemitism”;

https://fromtheacademy.com/article/the-real-threat-of-campus-antisemitism

[3] Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Heretic: Why Islam Needs a Reformation Now, Harper, 2015

[4] Resolution adopted on the report of the Ad Hoc Committee on “the Palestinian question’”; https://documents.un.org/doc/resolution/gen/nr0/038/88/pdf/nr003888.pdf?OpenElement