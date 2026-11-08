In 1933, the media’s interest globally, and thereby that of the general public, was galvanized by reports of sightings in Loch Ness, in North-Eastern Scotland, of a creature or creatures reminiscent In shape as well as size of the prehistoric dinosaurians --- “the Loch Ness Monster” or, familiarly, Nessie.

That global interest has remained at a high level, demonstrated for example by being featured periodically in documentary films and filmed fictional stories, as well as being used as clickbait in advertisements for all sorts of goods [1].

Increasingly since the 19th century [2], and certainly during the 20th, “Science” has become almost universally regarded as the authority on knowledge and understanding of the natural world. Yet despite the high level of global fascinated interest, “Science” has not delivered a satisfactory pronouncement about Nessies.

In my long-ago book about the Loch Ness enigma [3], I explained why “Science” has participated only in amateur ways in the quest to identify Nessies. The book quoted insights from an historical analysis of how DNA came to be identified as the material of genetic inheritance: “At the time, the discovery . . . was hard — not intrinsically, but because its importance and uniqueness were not well recognized. The discovery was hard also because the data were scattered, confusing, in some respects meagre, in others overabundant. To begin with, it was not clear what was most relevant in all that was known” [4]. The work of Avery on transforming bacteria was not at the time recognized as identifying the universal material of heredity, let alone any having relevance to Mendelian laws of heredity. The eventual solution awaited inspired interpretation of Chargaff’s extensive chemical analyses of DNA from a variety of sources as well as development and application of the technique of X-ray crystallography.

The technicalities of scientific activity comprise a troika of data, methods, and theories. Data are judged by whether the methods used are reliable and appropriate, and whether they are compatible with contemporary theories. But since science is carried on by human beings, psychological and social factors also influence what is studied, what is ignored, and whether claims become generally accepted or remain controversial minority views.

The major point is that advances in science come only when the time is right, technically and also psychologically and socially. For a full discussion of premature claims, and sources of resistance to discovery, see a comprehensive review [5] of three iconic books [6-8] about those matters.

The furor over Nessie in 1933 was instigated by eyewitness reports and newspaper articles. A couple of photographs did not offer a full identification. A commercial newsreel clip showed only a disturbance in the water, and it was likely a hoax. A newspaper-sponsored investigation was embarrassed by faked footprints. World War II intervened, and it was the late 1950s before serious claims were again made, in a book [9] containing eyewitness reports and discussion of the photographs, possible historical reports, and a plausible suggestion for the origin of Nessies as aquatic creatures that became land-locked after the end of the Ice Age. The Dinsdale film of 1960, showing a fairly rapidly moving hump generating a massive wake, led to organized searches during the 1960s; and there has been very extensive use of sonar up to the present time, with many echoes recorded from fast-moving, substantial targets. In the 1970s, there came underwater photographs with simultaneous sonar contacts.

All that is insufficient to identify a biological species, and no known extant species seems compatible with these pieces of evidence. Believers recognize that surface appearances are rare; and that appropriate technical tools are not yet available to locate, let alone identify convincingly the nature of fast-moving creatures present at low density in very large bodies of water which extend to depths of many hundreds of feet. So the possible identity of Nessies remains a matter for speculation; my own guess is something related to a lineage close to that of prehistoric turtles and plesiosaurs [10].

Although the global interest in Nessies continues — “ the Loch Ness Monster” is a phrase recognized around the world --- only a relatively small number of individuals, numbering perhaps in the hundreds worldwide, have taken sufficiently active interest as to participate in actual searches and expeditions, or (like me) to maintain an active watching brief while writing and offering talks and seminars on the matter. On the whole, these enthusiasts recognize that the claimed evidence is such that “Science” cannot pronounce a definitive conclusion, and they insist only that the evidence is enough to warrant continued investigation.

Determined disbelievers, for their part, have ample grounds to argue that the very existence of an unidentified animal species remains questionable, in view of the not-inconsiderable number of hoaxes and faked photographs and the fact that sonar echoes give no certain information about size and no information at all about shape.

But a number of pundits go further than personal disbelief, insisting that Nessies definitely do not exist, with the evident ambition that no-one should take the possible existence of Nessies seriously. Some of these nay-sayers are science writers or scientists writing for the general public (for example, Steuart Campbell [11], Loxton & Prothero [12], Naish [13]). Another group includes the self-styled organized “Skeptics” who regard it as superstitious or worse to believe anything other than what “Science” says, for example Radford & Nickell [14]; and a third group comprises former enthusiasts and active searchers who have become disappointed or frustrated or disillusioned, for example Binns [15].

One of the most prominent members of that last group is Adrian Shine, who was an active and courageous and ingenious searcher at Loch Morar in the early 1970s before moving his activities to Loch Ness during the 1980s. There he has been known globally as the manager and spokesperson for the longest established exhibition of Nessie-related information [16] at the Loch Ness Centre in the Hotel Drumnadrochit, the historic center for monster-seeking enthusiasts. Shine has now published a book [17] that tries to explain away all of the evidence claimed to support the reality of Nessies. In an earlier book [18] he had made a similar argument against sea serpents, and in fact he credits the (misplaced) historical interest in sea serpents for the subsequent fascination with the possible existence of Nessies.

Roland Watson and I have quite recently shown in specific detail the errors these wannabee debunkers commit, as well as the erroneous presumptions underlying much attempted debunking on a variety of other controversial issues where “Science” offers no adequate answer [19]. Roland’s blog [20] offers continuing coverage of relevant news and commentary.

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[1] In talks, I show slides of Nessie in advertisements for things that may have nothing to do with aquatic creatures, for instance printers, jewelers, Miracle Whip.

[2] John Marks, Science and the Making of the Modern World, Heinemann, 1983

[3] Henry H. Bauer, The Enigma of Loch Ness: Making Sense of a Mystery, University of Illinois Press, 1986, 1988; Wipf & Stock, 2012

[4] Horace Freeland Judson, The Eighth Day of Creation: Makers of the Revolution in Biology,‎ Simon & Schuster, 1979

[5] Henry H. Bauer, “The progress of science and Implications for Science Studies and for Science Policy”, Perspectives on Science, 11 (# 2, Summer 2003) 236-278; https://mega.nz/file/ELggiZga#x-U_k0e2ryJqRrACh_PNYeYIq_yob1KpG-evs819FOI

[6] Ernest B. Hook (ed.), Prematurity in Scientific Discovery: On Resistance and Neglect, University of California Press, 2002

[7] Paula E. Stephan & Sharon G. Levin, Striking the Mother Lode in Science: The Importance of Age, Place, and Time, Oxford University Press, 1992

[8] John Ziman, Prometheus Bound: Science in a Dynamic Steady State, Cambridge University Press, 1994

[9] Constance Whyte, More than a Legend, Hamish Hamilton, 1957

[10] Henry H. Bauer, “Loch Ness Monsters as cryptid (presently unknown) sea turtles”, Journal of Scientific Exploration, 34 (2020) 93-104; https://doi.org/10.31275/20201713

[11] Steuart Campbell, The Loch Ness Monster — the Evidence, Aquarian Press, 1986 (later eds., Aberdeen University Press, 1991; Birlinn, 1996; Prometheus, 1997).

[12] D. Loxton & D. R. Prothero, Abominable Science!: Origins of the Yeti, Nessie, and other Famous Cryptids, Columbia University Press, 2012

[13] D. Naish, Hunting Monsters: Cryptozoology and the Reality behind the Myths, Arcturus, 2017; Kindle ed., 2016

[14] B. Radford & J. Nickell, Lake Monster Mysteries: Investigating the World’s most Elusive Creatures, University Press of Kentucky, 2006

[15] R., Binns with R. J. Bell, (1983). The Loch Ness Mystery Solved, Open Books Publishing (Star & Prometheus, 1984

[16] Adrian Shine, Loch Ness, Loch Ness Project, 2006

[17] Adrian Shine, A Naturalist’s View of the Loch Ness Enigma, Whittles Publishing, 2026

[18] Adrian Shine, A Natural History of Sea Serpents, Whittles Publishing, 2025

[19] Henry H. Bauer with Roland Watson, “Failings of Nessie debunkers and of debunkers in general”, Journal of Scientific Exploration, 38 (2024) 138-54; https://doi.org/10.31275/20242877

[20] Roland Watson, Loch Ness Monster; https://lochnessmystery.blogspot.com