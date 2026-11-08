Henry’s Substack

Henry’s Substack

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Ted VO's avatar
Ted VO
12h

The deep waters of earth remain mysterious. A number of years ago, Japanese researchers studying deep ocean waters off Japan filmed an unknown species of shark feeding on a submerged bait. The shark resembled the six gill shark but was an estimated sixty feet long, more than three times the known maximum length of six gills.

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