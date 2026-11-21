Is the stampede to develop “AI” just leading us up the garden path?

A red herring on a wild-goose chase?

Are the idiots savant who are leading the stampede misconstruing the significance of the Turing Test, thereby leading us to ignominious self-destruction, like the rush of the demon-possessed Gadarene swine?

Is this another example of “the higher foolishness” [1], of extraordinary popular delusions [2], of excessive “financial euphoria” [3]?

The foregoing exercise in frivolous seriousness will be readily understood (and, I hope, enjoyed) by English-speaking people with something like a decent liberal education. But my guess is that ChatGPT, Claude, and other LLMs (Large Language Models) and “AI ‘agents’” would be bamboozled, unable to make sense of it.

That guess is, of course, my point here. As I have said before [4], “AI” Is certainly artificial, but it is not intelligence.

The Turing test is commonly described as “assess[ing] a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour equivalent to that of a human by imitating interactive dialogue” [5]. In that context, “intelligent” is used to contrast with an automat, a machine, a non-sentient entity; it is not being used to mean “clever” or “smart”.

That ChatGPT, Claude, and others have been successfully trained to “talk” quite fluently seems to have misled a great number of us to assume that they have met the Turing Test and thereby proved themselves to be intelligent. Both presumptions are wrong. That it can be useful to talk with AI agents rather than using a keyboard, but surely no reasonably discerning individuals imagine that they are talking with a human being. The innumerable commercial and other entities whose websites offer the opportunity to “chat” Illustrate well enough, not only the desire to prevent consumers and customers from making contact with responsible individuals but also that chat bots are quite easily distinguishable from human beings. I personally find it quite insulting to be foisted off like that, so when my dental-service conglomerate installed a chatbot in charge of making appointments, I switched dentists.

I cannot now recall the occasion or the context where I first came across the bon mot, “you have to be very smart to be that stupid”. That truth is being amply displayed nowadays by such idiots savant like AI gurus (a wonderfully typical, marvelously obvious illustration is just now being provided by Elon Musk).

Geoffrey Hinton “was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics . . . ‘for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks’” [6]. Since algorithms for machine learning use neural networks, Hinton is often consulted as an expert on artificial intelligence. He prefers to describe what is happening as progress toward “super intelligence”, and he is one of those who has described it as an “existential threat to humankind”. In a recent interview [7], Hinton was asked whether the threat could not be nullified or vitiated by just pulling the (electrical connection) plug. He responded that this would not be possible since “they” were going to be much smarter than we are. As to how best to guard against the “existential threat”, Hinton pointed out that AI has to be trained on relevant data, and he suggested training artificial or super intelligence to care about the welfare of human beings.

Another fine example of idiot savant. No matter how super the intelligence may be, it is software, an algorithm. It has no physical existence in itself, so it cannot possibly accomplish anything in the real world unless it actuates something physical. The obvious complete safeguard is therefore to ensure that no instructions or suggestions or conclusions or discoveries made by some super-intelligent agent are ever applied in the real physical world without permission being given by the human beings using that agent. In any case; of course pulling the plug would also work.

As to training a non-human, a machine or an automat or a robot, to “care” for and about the well-being of humans, that notion misses the point: to understand what the well-being of humans involves is an exercise in feeling, in empathy, a quality that can only be displayed by a living entity. Artificial entities have no “feelings”.

Reasons for doing something are also generated by feelings, so it is again quite misleading to suggest that AI agents can decide autonomously to do something.

The impossibility of robots being instructed to care for or not to harm human beings was illustrated long ago by Isaac Asimov in his “I, Robot” discussions [8]. Asimov’s three laws of Robotics are:

1) A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm 2) A robot must obey orders given to it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. 3) A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

There are innumerable physical and psychological and emotional ways in which one or other human being “comes to harm”, and it is quite obviously impossible to safeguard against all of them. But that is obvious only to reasonable well and liberally educated people, not necessarily to technical gurus or other idiots savant who may be counterproductive as well as useless when faced with human-society problems [9].

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[1] David Starr Jordan, The Higher Foolishness, With Hints as to the Care and Culture of Aristocracy, Followed by Brief Sketches on Ecclesiasticism, Science and the Unfathomed Universe, Bobbs-Merrill, 1927

[2] Charles Mackay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds; many editions in several volumes, 1841-54. I have the 1932 edition from Farrar, Strauss & Giroux, foreword by Bernard Baruch

[3] John Kenneth Galbraith, A Short History of Financial Euphoria, Whittle, 1993

[4] “Artificial intelligence” (AI) is an oxymoron; a Bubble (scam) on the way to bursting; https://henryhbauer.substack.com/p/artificial-intelligence-ai-is-an

[5] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turing_test

[6] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geoffrey_Hinton

[7] “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover”, PBS TV, 13 November 2026

[8] Isaac Asimov, I Robot, Gnome Press, 1950, a collection of magazine articles; followed by many more books and articles in the “Robot Series”.

[9] Contemporary AI agents are FUNDAMENTALLY, INHERENTLY, INEVITABLY UNSAFE; https://henryhbauer.substack.com/p/contemporary-ai-agents-are-fundamentally