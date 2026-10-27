This book is deeply evidence-based, with first-hand knowledge of essentially all of Sigmund Freud’s writings as well as the author’s personal experience as a practicing clinical psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, and neuroscientist.

I found the book’s descriptions of human thinking and human behavior informative and convincing. Psychiatry went astray when it replaced Freud’s approach of seeking to understand thinking with medications. That has long been clear, deplored by many knowledgeable observers and participants (for instance Gary Greenberg [1] and Allen Frances, who edited several versions of the DSM —Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).

Much of the common popular image of Freud is simply wrong. One of his sons has described [2] his personality as rather traditiional middle-class, bourgeois, Viennese Jew deeply devoted to his family.

The Only Cure [3] finds that he was quite scientific; tentative in drawing conclusions, and always recognizing that the mind is part of the physical body, interacting with it continuously in material physiological ways.

The body’s part of that interaction consists of drives: necessities of life that influence the mind by means of both chemical and electrical signals, via nerves and hormones. In mammals, which includes human beings, those drives include nutrition and sex, signaled by hunger, thirst, and sexual arousal, among others. Those signals are instinctive reactions, but the mind receiving those signals is influenced by other aspects of the mind, in particular consciousness. That is crucially so in human beings, while controversy continues over the degree to which other mammals, or even all animals, may have something like consciousness.

Some ailments or disorders of human beings are caused somehow in the mind and not in the body, as discovered unequivocally in cases where part of a human being’s mind or body has been damaged but the ailment or disorder was clearly not caused by that. It seems that an instinctive reaction, or a reaction formed in earlier life, typically in traumatic fashion, again comes to the mind under circumstances that are inappropriate and troubling, even though that reaction was appropriate when first developed.

The instinctive reaction consists of electrical and chemical signals that can have both physical and mental effects. If the mind can understand how the unwanted, unpleasant, damaging, inappropriate reaction was formed, the circumstances under which it had been appropriate, then the power of the mind is such that the inappropriate reaction can be modified, ameliorated, and even eliminated. That is what cognitive behavioral therapy does.

If the initial reaction had been formed when the brain was still too young for the mind to capture and remember it, then discovering the circumstances under which it was appropriate means learning what is in the subconscious or unconscious mind. The unconscious was Freud’s great discovery, together with what he discovered about exploring the unconscious by such means as free association and the interpretation of dreams.

That, and much more, is what I believe to have learned from this book. It is a truly rewarding read, with such surprises as how self-understanding can help with such apparently intractable issues as how to compensate for historical harms made by imperialist colonizers.

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I recommend it unreservedly; as well as a natural accompaniment [4]: The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk (Viking, 2014).

[1] Martin Freud, Glory reflected: Sigmund Freud --- Man and Father, Angus and Robertson, 1957

[2] Gary Greenberg, The Boook of Woe: The DSM snd the Unmaking of Psychiatry, Penguin, 2013

[3] Mark Solms, The Only Cure : Freud and the Neuroscience of Mental Healing, Pegasus, 2026

[4] “Cognitive behavior therapy and the mind-body problem”; https://henryhbauer.substack.com/p/cognitive-behavior-therapy-and-the